DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Position Lowered by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.95.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,191 shares of company stock valued at $17,970,573. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.03. 191,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,026,644. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.