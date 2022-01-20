DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 3,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 131,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.
DRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
