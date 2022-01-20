DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 3,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 131,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

DRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 310,748 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.