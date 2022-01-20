Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$75.83 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

