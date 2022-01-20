Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Shares of DLNG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. 27,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,384. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $105.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

