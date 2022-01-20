E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $48.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,750.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,489. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,880.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2,804.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,797.28 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.