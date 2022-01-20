E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,317 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.30. The stock had a trading volume of 329,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

