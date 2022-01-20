E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 81,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.89. 409,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,804,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $219.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

