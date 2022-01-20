E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $24.91 Million in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 343,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,000. I-Mab makes up approximately 1.0% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of I-Mab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in I-Mab by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,063,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

NASDAQ IMAB traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.02. 23,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

