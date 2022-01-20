E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $947.04 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,396,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $947,037,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 39.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.71. 676,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,491,182. The company has a market capitalization of $362.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.34.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.