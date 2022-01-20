E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,709 shares of company stock valued at $92,061,686. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.63 on Thursday, hitting $230.90. 56,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $227.44 billion, a PE ratio of 125.01, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.05.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

