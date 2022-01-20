E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 204,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,738,000. United States Oil Fund comprises approximately 0.4% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:USO traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $61.55. 61,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,398. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $34.91 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.