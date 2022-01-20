e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.92 million and $102.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.00329333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000821 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003470 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,864 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,664 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

