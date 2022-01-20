E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.14

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 28809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETWO. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 338,088 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

