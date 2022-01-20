E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.14

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 28809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETWO. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11.
E2open Parent Company Profile (NYSE:ETWO)
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.