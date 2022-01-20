Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Comerica worth $11,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Comerica by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

