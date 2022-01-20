Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,752 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of AeroVironment worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $300,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 71.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 39.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.60.

Shares of AVAV opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,908.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.