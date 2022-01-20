Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 30.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $353,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,270 shares of company stock worth $10,825,794 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

LFUS opened at $286.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

