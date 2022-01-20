Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $14.98 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,266 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSM opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

