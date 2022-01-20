Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 54,037 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,037 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Software by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Software by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in American Software by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $774.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.68.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSWA. Sidoti boosted their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

