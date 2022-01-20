Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,078 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Radian Group worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Radian Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Radian Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 686,981 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Radian Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,819,000 after purchasing an additional 472,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 496,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 148,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RDN shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

