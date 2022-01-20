Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,077 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $516.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

