Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $60.84. 1,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,344. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 199.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

