Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EIM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,625. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

