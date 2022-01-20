Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

NYSE ETB opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund were worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

