Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.48

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and traded as low as $16.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 420,998 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 134,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 856,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 147,187 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 710,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 128,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 636,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.