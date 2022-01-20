Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.48

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and traded as low as $16.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 420,998 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.