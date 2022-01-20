Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE EXG opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

