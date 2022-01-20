Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Gap Up to $14.14

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.14, but opened at $14.50. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 12,822 shares trading hands.

EC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ecopetrol by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,003,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at $9,879,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 246.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

