EDC Blockchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $239,499.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00095455 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,338.12 or 0.99941751 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00029532 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.58 or 0.00596304 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

