Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 56.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 569,336 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nutrien by 148.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nutrien by 6,561.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,186 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Nutrien by 1,445.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

