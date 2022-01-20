Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 13,415 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1,733.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 131.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

