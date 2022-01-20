Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 4,360 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Waste Connections by 35.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 15.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Waste Connections by 41.8% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,435,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,717,000 after buying an additional 29,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average of $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.