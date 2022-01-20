Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 8.9% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Crown by 341.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 62,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $116.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

