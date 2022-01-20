Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,590 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Weibo by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth $173,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Weibo by 18.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Weibo by 29.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

