Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Quanta Services by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 157.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 563,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 344,457 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 247.8% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 27.3% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

NYSE:PWR opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

