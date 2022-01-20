Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,633 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $87,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $137,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Several research firms have commented on AEM. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.