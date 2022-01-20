Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EW stock opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

