Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,033 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 98,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $232.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.52.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 7,990.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

