Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Short Interest Update

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 499,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 395,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

