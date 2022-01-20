Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $109,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

