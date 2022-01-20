Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $1.82 on Monday. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.1205 per share. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

