Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) PT Raised to $55.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EBS. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

EBS stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

