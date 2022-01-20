Eminer Price Tops $0.0015 (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Eminer has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $133,595.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00051969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Eminer

EM is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

