Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) versus WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Financial Survey

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Endeavor Group and WOWI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavor Group presently has a consensus price target of 35.42, indicating a potential upside of 15.70%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than WOWI.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavor Group and WOWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group -7.83% 5.56% 0.82% WOWI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endeavor Group and WOWI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 6.70 -$654.93 million N/A N/A WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WOWI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavor Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats WOWI on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About WOWI

WOWI, Inc. engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and business in the legal cannabis industry nationally. It also engages in packaging & labeling, lease equipment, and lease of real property. The company was founded in August 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

