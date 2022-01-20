Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EDV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($34.11) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.56) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,316 ($17.96) target price on the stock.

LON EDV opened at GBX 1,700 ($23.20) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.77. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 1,505 ($20.53) and a one year high of GBX 2,150 ($29.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,694.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,718.52.

