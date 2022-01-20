Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE ENIC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 505,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enel Chile by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enel Chile by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

