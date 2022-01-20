Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
NYSE ENIC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 505,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.27.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enel Chile by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enel Chile by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
