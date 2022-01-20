Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price upped by Raymond James to C$12.25 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.39.

EFX stock opened at C$8.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.29. The stock has a market cap of C$749.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

