Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

