Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 67,599 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $21,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after buying an additional 75,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 102,386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ENI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on E shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

