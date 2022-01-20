Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at ATB Capital

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.41.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$356.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.99 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.83.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$268.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$278.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.5400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

