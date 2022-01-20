Entain (LON:ENT) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,370 ($32.34) to GBX 2,400 ($32.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.75) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.32).

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,723.50 ($23.52) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,728.99. The firm has a market cap of £10.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,191.50 ($16.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($34.11).

In related news, insider Stella David acquired 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($102,299.85). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.71), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($359,339.30).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

