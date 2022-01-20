Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Ron Mayron Purchases 7,000 Shares

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Ron Mayron bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $19,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,086.76% and a negative return on equity of 118.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 692,912 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.