Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Ron Mayron Purchases 7,000 Shares

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Ron Mayron bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $19,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $10.16.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,086.76% and a negative return on equity of 118.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
ENTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Entera Bio
Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
